Sunday not a fun day with cold, rain, snow

As a strong low pressure system moves northeast through the Ohio River Valley, our Sunday will feel more like mid- December than mid-April. The morning will start with a rain/snow mix that could bring accumulating snow, especially to areas west and north of the city. Close to the lake, northeast winds will keep temperatures warmer which should help keep most precipitation as rain in the city. The blustery NE winds could gust close to 40 mph during the day on Sunday. The high of 36 will be 22 degrees below normal for April 14.

The chance for a light rain/snow mix will continue into the evening hours as temperatures drop to below freezing. Winds will continue from the north overnight but should diminish as the night progresses. Monday will be dry and warmer with much lighter winds.