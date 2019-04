× Police search for hit-and-run driver after man, 54, struck in foot

Chicago police are looking for the female driver of the vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run accident last month.

The vehicle is described as a grey, newer model Honda CRV.

Police say a man, 54, was walking in the crosswalk at Fullerton and Kildare Ave in Hermosa when the driver of the CRV stuck him in his left foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.