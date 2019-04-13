× Motorcyclist killed by hit-and-run driver on South Side

CHICAGO — A motorcyclist was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Saturday in West Lawn.

A 54-year-old man was riding a motorcycle in the 6000 block of South Pulaski Road when a black Mercedes exiting a restaurant parking lot slammed into him about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The Mercedes driver fled westbound, police said.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

No one was in custody.

Detectives are investigating.