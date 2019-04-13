Crews battle two fires in Oak Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK PARK, Ill. -- Oak Park firefighters had a busy evening taking on two fires that broke out just blocks away from each other about an hour apart.

The fires are not related. One of them broke out in the 700 block of South Elmwood in the back porch area. A family member that lives there says his dad ran in and yelled fire. Orange glow could be seen in the back and then the flames spread and covered much of the back of the house.

There was a propane tank under the porch which may have also blown up, making the fire more intense.

The family got out along with most of their pets.

About an hour earlier fire was spotted in the 500 block of South Scoville. That was a six unit building. One of the residents says his wife, who’s 33 weeks pregnant, was in the building when she saw smoke and ran out.

She believes it started in the unit above theirs.

The Red Cross is helping those residents out with temporary housing.