× 1 dead, 1 in critical condition following Chicago Lawn shooting

CHICAGO — One person is dead and another in critical condition following a shooting in Chicago Lawn.

A woman, 23, and a man, 26, were inside a vehicle in the 6000 block of South Western Avenue when someone opened fire into the car about 12:50 p.m. Saturday, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The woman was shot in her head and pronounced dead at Holy Cross Hospital.

The man was taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center. Police said he was shot in his leg, arm, back and buttocks.

No one was in custody.

Detectives are investigating.