Winds howl – out of the southwest Friday

As a deepening low pressure system tracked northeast out of Kansas Thursday, winds ahead of the associated warm front gusted over 40 mph across the Chicago area. Temperatures held in the 40s and 50s over much of the area until the warm front surged north late in the afternoon – at one point there was a 30 degree temperature spread across the area. At 4:30 pm Waukegan measured 45 degrees while Kankakee, south of the front was at 75 degrees.

Friday winds will continue to howl, only out of the southwest this time with gusts as high as 50 mph expected. Even though the low pressure will be departing Wisconsin into Canada, energy from the strong jet stream aloft will contribute to the continued strong surface winds.

We will see plenty of sunshine on Saturday but another low pressure system will be developing in Texas that will move very rapidly northeast. Clouds will overspread our area Saturday night with a good chance of a rain/snow mix here Sunday.