Tiger Woods nearly taken down by security guard at Masters

Posted 6:06 PM, April 12, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods ran into the long leg of the law during an escape from the trees.

As a gentle rain fell, Woods hit a low hook around the trees on the 14th hole and onto the green. He walked toward the fairway to see how the shot landed, when a Georgia Bureau of Investigation officer ran down a small slope to help control the spectators behind Woods. The officer lost his footing on the rain-slickened grass, sliding into Woods’ right foot, making him stumble.

Woods flexed his ankle, then walked to the 14th green without a limp. His stride looked even better going to the cup after making a 15-foot birdie to reach 5-under, two shots off the lead.

