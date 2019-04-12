Steve Grad from ‘Pawn Stars’ features signed Star Wars memorabilia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grad has been an expert in the field of authentication for over 15 years and has worked with all the top auction houses in the world to authenticate signed memorabilia items. Grad has authenticated many of the finest pieces in the sports collectible hobby, including the highest graded Babe Ruth single-signed baseball and the only known Joe Jackson signed photo. Since 2013, Grad has served as an autograph expert for Pawn Stars on The History Channel, where he has had the opportunity to see and authenticate several unique items. Steve is a living expert on all things Star Wars can speak on a variety of current events including, Star Wars autographs and props, stolen sports items, memorabilia scams, and the most interesting signed items.