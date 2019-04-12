Dear Tom,

Regarding global warming, have Chicago’s temperatures risen over the time records have been kept?



William Girard,

Shorewood

Dear William,

Chicago’s temperatures have risen, but the rise has not been a steady upward climb. It’s necessary to use temperature data from a single location because readings can vary from one spot to another. Locations for Chicago’s official temperatures have changed several times since observations began in late 1870, but Midway Airport temperatures have been recorded continuously since March of 1928 — the longest temperature data set available from a single location. Temperatures there averaged 50.6 degrees from 1929-1973 (45 years) and 51.5 degrees from 1974 -2018 (also 45 years). Average temperatures rose from 1929 into the 1940s, then fell about two degrees into the 1970s, and have since risen to about 53.3 currently.