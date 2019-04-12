Photos show Aurora man accused of stealing 8-year-old’s shopping bags: police

April 12, 2019

AURORA, Ill. — Aurora police are asking for help identifying a man who they say stole Justice store shopping bags from an 8-year-old girl, who used her birthday money to buy herself the items.

Surveillance images from April 7 show the man walking away from the Round One Entertainment Center at the Fox Valley Mall. In one image he’s carrying a shopping bag.

The suspect was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, jeans and tan colored boots.

Anyone with any information is urged to call detectives at 630-256-5500 or Aurora’s Crime Stoppers tip line at 630-892-1000.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for anyone with information.

