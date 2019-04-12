Noah Wyle and Emayatzy Corinealdi talk about their new Chicago based show, The Red Line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Red Line airs Sundays on CBS after 60 Minutes beginning on April 28th, but if you want to get a sneak peek, there is a screening tonight at 6:30 PM at Sabia Church located at 1210 W. 78th Pl. After the screening, there will be a conversation with the cast, for more information, go to https://saintsabina.org/