Noah Wyle and Emayatzy Corinealdi talk about their new Chicago based show, The Red Line

Posted 10:54 AM, April 12, 2019, by , Updated at 11:11AM, April 12, 2019

The Red Line airs Sundays on CBS after 60 Minutes beginning on April 28th, but if you want to get a sneak peek, there is a screening tonight at 6:30 PM at Sabia Church located at 1210 W. 78th Pl. After the screening, there will be a conversation with the cast, for more information, go to https://saintsabina.org/

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.