Lunchbreak: Veggie Explosion Ramen

Shin Thompson, Executive Chef and Owner - Furious Spoon

Various locations throughout the city

http://furiousramen.com/locations/

Event:

Furious Spoon is bringing back its famous “All You Can Eat Ramen,” offering throughout the month of April. Time to flex those eating muscles because beginning April 1, the Tokyo style ramen shop will show Furious fans that bottomless ramen is the only way to enjoy a meal. For $18, diners can slurp their way through Furious Spoon’s mouthwatering menu at any of the seven Chicago locations during #AYCER. Guests must dine-in and are encouraged to use the hashtag #AYCER to show off their ramen slurping skills all month long. This promotion is for dine-in only and any additional toppings are not included.

Recipe:

Veggie Explosion (Home Version)

Yield: 1 large ramen bowl

Sautéed Carrots With Ginger:

½ cup Julienned carrots

2 tablespoon Canola Oil

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoons Garlic cloves, peeled

1 teaspoon Ginger, peeled and rough chopped

1 teaspoon Scallions, chopped

Noodle Seasoning:

3 tablespoons miso tare (a mix of 2 tablespoons red miso paste & 2 teaspoons soy sauce)

1 tablespoon garlic oil

Toppings (Preference of maker to add or not to add):

Shredded Chili Marinated Cabbage

Sautéed carrots with Ginger

Pickled Shimeji Mushrooms

Roasted Garlic

Scallions

Poached Egg

Toasted Sesame Seeds

Other ingredients:

4 quarts Vegetable Broth (Recipe Below)

At Home Veggie Broth:

1 cup chopped onion

¾ cup chopped celery

¾ cup chopped carrots

½ cup chopped apples

2 tablespoons dried shiitake mushrooms

1 tablespoon dried kombu

1 tablespoon crushed garlic

1 tablespoon chopped ginger

2 tablespoons chopped scallions

2 corn cobbs, shucked/peeled

5 tablespoons mirin

1 teaspoon bonito flakes (optional)

4 quarts or 16 cups of cold water

Noodles (store bought or from Furious Spoon)

Note:

Ramen noodles may be purchased at Mitsuwa Market in Arlington Heights, Joong Boo Market in Chicago or at any of our Furious Spoon locations. Pickled Shimeji Mushrooms, roasted garlic, toasted sesame seeds and miso tare can all be found at most asian markets.

Method for broth:

Place all of the broth veggies and mirin in a pot and fill with water and bring to a boil. Bring down to a simmer and let cook for 2 hours. Optionally, mix in bonito flakes and simmer for an additional 5 minutes. Strain the stock through a mesh sieve when it is a golden color. Transfer the strained liquid into a clean pot and keep hot.

Method:

Sautéed Carrots with Ginger

In a food processor place peeled garlic cloves, peeled ginger, 1 tablespoon canola oil, and 1 teaspoon salt

Using the pulse feature, process the mixture until a relish like consistency is achieved. You don’t want to make a paste, but you don’t want it to chunky

Fold chopped scallions into the relish

In a sauté pan heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of canola oil over medium high heat

Sauté the julienne carrots for approx. 2 minutes until tender but still crisp

Add the relish from the food processor and remaining 1 teaspoon of salt and sauté for another minute

Remove from heat

Bowl Preparation:

Poach an egg.

While egg is poaching, scoop miso tare and garlic oil into a large ramen bowl.

Ladle 2 cups of vegetable stock into ramen bowl and whisk well until all ingredients are completely blended.

Meanwhile, in a separate boiling pot of unsalted water, cook one order of noodles using the directed cooking time (approx. 2 min). Stir the noodles with cooking chopsticks to prevent from sticking. For “al dente” noodles, cook slightly less than as directed. Using a spider/strainer, lift the cooked noodles out of the pot, drain well and place in the bowl with the whisked stock. Toss noodles well in stock and arrange vertically in bottom of bowl.

Top noodles in center of bowl with the sautéed carrots in a circle, making a nest for the poached egg. Add remaining toppings as desired. Repeat steps for additional bowls. Timing is key as you want to keep the broth hot and not cook the noodles too soon. Serve immediately.