Kim Coles talks about her 90’s comedy career and the 2019 Black Women’s Expo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The famous actress and comedian is here for the celebration of the 25th annual Black Women's Expo.

Coles is popularly known for her roles "In Living Color" and her character, Synclair, from "Living Single." The sitcom is also celebrating it's 25 year anniversary, and critics argue that the show inspired "Friends."

Today, Coles uses her career to help others tell their stories. She teaches a number of courses that are about professional speaking, acting, comedy, and life in general. Seminars from "The Kim Coles Academy" are available to sign up for on https://courses.kimcoles.tv/

Coles will be at the Black Women's Expo through Sunday at the McCormick Place. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com