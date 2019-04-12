Friday’s high winds with the 2nd storm in 2 weeks have moved on; sunshine & lighter winds grace the area for a day—then yet another storm is to unleash a “nor’easter” on the area; wet late season snow or a rain/wet snow mix coming Sunday

Posted 11:36 PM, April 12, 2019, by , Updated at 11:44PM, April 12, 2019
