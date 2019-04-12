Friday’s high winds with the 2nd storm in 2 weeks have moved on; sunshine & lighter winds grace the area for a day—then yet another storm is to unleash a “nor’easter” on the area; wet late season snow or a rain/wet snow mix coming Sunday
After a taste of spring, cold, clouds and wintry mix return this weekend
Tornado Watch no longer in effect – showers/t-storms move off to the east
Tuesday evening Chicago area Winter Storm Warning/Weather Advisories update
Wind Advisory for the western section of the Chicago area until midday Thursday – severe storms here/winter storm conditions to our north and far west next 24-36 hours
Rain, sleet and gusty winds to persist into Thursday
Rain, warm, wind, snow? Chicago set for a wild weather ride
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Monday; snow, rain could cause icy road conditions
Update: Winter Weather Advisory for a wintry mix of Freezing Rain/Drizzle and accumulating snow Monday from late afternoon/evening into Tuesday, generally in counties along and north of Interstate-80
Dangerous wind chills early this Sunday morning-Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory for heavy snow and blowing snow tonight into Monday north and central portions of the Chicago area
Influx of polar air ebbs ahead of clouds, snow
Canceled flights, delayed trains and icy roads as winter storm moves east
Winter Weather Advisory for freezing rain, accumulating snow Monday night and Tuesday
Winter Storm Warning issued for entire Chicago area Friday afternoon into Saturday