Cubs catcher Victor Caratini out 4-6 weeks with broken hand

Posted 1:58 PM, April 12, 2019, by and , Updated at 01:59PM, April 12, 2019

CHICAGO – Victor Caratini needs surgery.

The Cubs catcher is scheduled to go under the knife Monday to fix a broken bone in his left hand.

Caratini has been placed on the 10-day injured list and is expected to miss four to six weeks.

He fractured his hamate bone in his final at bat of Thursday night’s 2-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 25-year-old Caratini had been a pleasant surprise for the Cubs, batting .571 with a homer and five RBIs in six games.

Taylor Davis was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Friday. Davis is a .278 hitter with three RBIs in 13 career games.

