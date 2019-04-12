Classic “dry slot” high wind set-up coming together Friday—stron- gest gusts could top 50 mph; top South Dakota snow tallies hit 2 ft— Minnesota and Wisconsin report impressive tallies too; new storm threatening cold, windy rains Sunday here—even some wet snow
-
Hurricane-intensity spring storm smashes 100+ year pressure records; its gusts top 90 mph and snow tallies reach 20” up against Colorado’s mountains; wind advisory and 60s in Chicago Thursday
-
Winter weather once again targets morning commute
-
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Monday; snow, rain could cause icy road conditions
-
High winds to sweep in by daybreak Sunday then rake the area into Sunday night; 60+ mph gusts a threat; blizzard in western & Upper Midwest to unload a foot or more of new snow on a region already reeling from mammoth seasonal tallies
-
Canceled flights, delayed trains and icy roads as winter storm moves east
-
-
Week starts with light snow, wintry mix likely Wednesday
-
Dangerous cold moves into Chicago area
-
Lake-effect snow falling across Chicago area for morning commute; Winter Weather Advisory for Lake County
-
Snow, cold and rain persist
-
Snow Sunday, temps in upper 20s
-
-
Snow expected Sunday, cold temps Monday
-
Brutally cold temperatures rise slowly, snow turns to rain this weekend
-
After a taste of spring, cold, clouds and wintry mix return this weekend