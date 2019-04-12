Chicago native Gary Cole opens up about filming the final season of Veep

Posted 8:59 AM, April 12, 2019, by

Gary Cole is known for his roles in Veep, Office Space, Talladega Nights, and Dodgeball. He is also a tried-and-true Chicagoan, listen to him talk about everything from Steppenwolf to the WXRT softball team. You can catch the final season of Veep, Sunday nights at 9:30 PM on HBO.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.