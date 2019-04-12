Bears sign Elliott Fry, add another kicker to replace Cody Parkey

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Bears signed Elliott Fry Friday, adding another kicker to the mix to replace Cody Parkey.

He is the third kicker signed this offseason along with Redford Jones and Chris Blewitt. Neither has kicked in an NFL game.

Fry set South Carolina’s all-time scoring record with 359 points from 2013-16, making 66 of 88 field goals and 161 of 162 extra points.

The Bears released Parkey after one difficult season that ended with his 43-yard attempt in the closing seconds of a wild-card loss to Philadelphia at Soldier Field ricocheting off an upright and crossbar.