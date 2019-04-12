Around Town checks out AXPONA: Audio Expo North America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AXPONA (Audio Expo North America) is the premier show for audiophiles, music lovers and musicians with 500 exhibitors of the most innovative gear and gadgets including headphones, speakers, turntables, vinyl and more. Soak up the sound in more than 190 listening rooms – see, touch and experience the coolest high performance speaker systems and shop for your Listening Room, Media Room or Man Cave.

AXPONA:

The Renaissance Schaumburg Hotel and Convention Center:

1551 N. Thoreau Dr.

Schaumburg, IL 60173

axpona.com