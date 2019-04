CHICAGO — A stormy night is ahead for the Chicago area.

The National Storm Prediction Center has outlooked practically all of the Chicago area for a slight risk of severe storms this evening. The main threat of severe storms will probably be between 5 p.m. and midnight.

3:30PM Update: Warm front is making its move on Chicago. Huge temp spread from the lower 40s north to near 70° south. Dry for several more hours with some sunshine. Storm ETA:

West: 7:30-8:30PM

City, North & South: 9PM

NW Indiana: 9:30-10:30PM#INwx #ILwx pic.twitter.com/FfpzNRUYx9 — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) April 11, 2019

Strong winds and rain are expected and severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threat.

Wind gust of up to 60 mph are possible.

