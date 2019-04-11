× Sky draft pick Katie Lou Samuelson gets surprise congrats from Larry Bird

NEW YORK — It was a day for the team to change both the look and makeup of their 2019 roster.

First, it started with the jerseys, which will feature a new logo and look for the upcoming campaign.

A closer look at @wnbachicagosky’s new uniforms for this season. pic.twitter.com/rtmvB4tUJM — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) April 10, 2019

The Sky will put their new logo on the front of the jerseys while also taking off the number in the front, a first for the team. University of Chicago Medicine, Magellan and AT&T sponsorships will also be on the front of the jerseys.

Later in the day, however, was the more important work for head coach and general manager James Wade: The 2019 WNBA Draft.

With the fourth pick in the draft, the team selected UConn guard/forward Katie Lou Samuelson, a two-time AP First Team All-American. She scored 2,342 points over her four years, which ranks four in the proud history of Huskies women’s basketball.

While that was a great moment, what happened shortly after made this day even better for Katie Lou.

That 3️⃣3️⃣ connection 🔥 @33katielou was selected No. 4 overall pick by the @wnbachicagosky and received a surprise message from @nba legend Larry Bird pic.twitter.com/sxK1rm03jQ — WNBA (@WNBA) April 11, 2019

Samuelson received a surprise video message from NBA legend Larry Bird shortly after she was selected by the Sky. She wears No. 33 in honor of Bird, who wore it during all 13 of his seasons of his Hall of Fame career with the Boston Celtics.

“Wow, that’s amazing,” said Samuelson on the video posted on the WNBA’s Twitter account. “I’m speechless, he’s my favorite player ever, why I wear the number. Oh my goodness.”

The guard will likely sport the same number with the Sky, who also took two other players in the draft on Wednesday. Baylor guard Chloe Jackson, who scored the game-winning points in the national championship game against Notre Dame on Sunday, was picked up with the 15th overall selection.

Guard Maria Conde of Poland’s Wisła Can-Pack Kraków and Spain’s national team was picked up with the team’s third and final draft pick at No. 27.