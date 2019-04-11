× Potential Severe Weather Mesoscale Discussion

The National Storm Prediction Center has issued a Mesoscale Discussion covering the potential severe weather development over Illinois (escalloped area on the headlined map) late this Thursday afternoon and evening. Following is that discussion…

SUMMARY...At least some increase in severe weather potential is expected with developing thunderstorm activity across parts of northern Illinois by the 4-6 PM CDT time frame. It is possible that this threat may remain low enough that a watch is not needed, but trends will be monitored. DISCUSSION...Near/just ahead of the lower/mid tropospheric cold front, forcing for ascent appears to be contributing to the ongoing increase in thunderstorm activity across northwestern Illinois into southwestern Wisconsin. This activity is largely rooted above a near-surface stable layer to the north of the surface warm front, with relatively warm mid-levels and weak mid/high level lapse rates allowing for only weak CAPE. The band of convection is expected to gradually spread eastward during the few hours, with southward development into the warm sector of the surface cyclone also possible by 21-23Z. Even within the warm sector, relatively low surface dew points across parts of eastern Missouri into west central Illinois are currently resulting in negligible boundary layer CAPE. However, modest low-level moisture (reflected by mid 50s+ surface dew points) appears to be returning northward/northwestward in a corridor to the east/northeast through north of Springfield, into the vicinity of the warm front. A combination of at least weak boundary-layer destabilization along the warm front, coupled with increasing lift ahead of the occluding surface cyclone triple point (and associated eastward advancing band of mid-level forcing for ascent), may allow for at least isolated boundary-layer based storm development. This seems most likely north/northeast of the Peoria vicinity, and may include one or two supercells accompanied by at least some risk for severe hail and localized strong surface gusts. Although low-level thermodynamic profiles appear rather marginal, given the synoptic environment, and large low-level hodographs near/beneath 50+ kt southerly 850 mb flow, an isolated tornado may not be out of the question.