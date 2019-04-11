× Neighbors sue Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish for fence around Evanston mansion

EVANSTON, Ill. — Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish and his wife are being sued for a fence they had installed around their mansion on Lake Michigan in Evanston.

Their neighbors filed the lawsuit, claiming it blocks their view from the lake.

The lawsuit also claims that the Darvishes violated an agreement they made with the neighbors last year.

That agreement allowed the Darvishes to install a six-foot-tall fence around their yard as long as it was made of wrought iron. However, the Darvishes put up a solid, wood fence.

A lawyer for the Darvishes’ said he could not yet comment and is still reviewing the lawsuit.

The next court date is July 29.