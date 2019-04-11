Most of the Chicago area remains in a Slight Risk for Severe storms this evening

Posted 3:54 PM, April 11, 2019

The National Storm Prediction Center has outlooked practically all of the Chicago area for a Slight Risk of severe storms this evening (yellow-shaded area on the map below). The main threat of severe storms will probably be between 5PM and Midnight.

Storms should develop along a west-east-oriented warm front that will be moving north, passing the Interstate-80 corridor close to the 6PM timeframe and the I-88/290 corridor 2 or 3 hours later. Also a north-south-oriented cold front preceded by a band of showers and thunderstorms will be moving in from the west this evening, eventually passing through Chicago a little before midnight.

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threat, but there is a small chance of tornadoes occurring in strongest storms mainly along the warm frontal boundary close to the intersection of the cold front. Localized flooding could be observed,  if “training” occurs – storms moving repeatedly over the same location.

As the warm front approaches and passes a give location temperatures will rise into the 60s with winds shifting from east to south. Winds will shift to the southwest with falling temperatures as the cold passes through a given location.

Severe Weather Outlook Map…

