Mayor-elect Lightfoot to give speech to Illinois Senate on 2nd day in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — It’ll be another busy day in Springfield for Chicago Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot as she plans meetings with legislative leaders and gives a speech to the Illinois State Senate.

Lightfoot is hitting the ground running, knowing she has just over a month before Inauguration Day, and big issues to deal with that will require help from state lawmakers.

"My hope is that today marks the beginning of a strong and productive working relationship with members of this chamber," she said in a speech to the Illinois State House Wednesday. "I come to you with a strong and unequivocal mandate for change in the City of Chicago."

She pledged to have open communication with state lawmakers, and work in an open and transparent way.

Lightfoot campaigned against the Chicago political machine, so sitting next to House Speaker Mike Madigan — who is perhaps more emblematic of machine-style politics than anyone in the state — raised questions about how the two power players will work together.

"Look, the speaker occupies an important space in state government. I look forward and I have no question that we’re going to have a good productive working relationship," she said.

Lightfoot said she also had a productive afternoon meeting with Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

"I look forward to a governor who recognizes that when the state supports Chicago, particularly economically, it inures to the benefit of the entire state," she said.

After the speech, lawmakers lined up to meet the Chicago’s history-making mayor-elect. Political observers kept a close eye on one meeting in particular: State Rep. Robert Martwick, who had a public confrontation with Lightfoot during the campaign, a moment that Lightfoot credited as a turning point.

“I don’t know if there’s a hatchet to bury,” she said. “I think he understood who I am and that he ought to be respectful of me as a woman and a person, and I’m sure we won’t have a repeat of the incident that happened previously."

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is also scheduled to speak at the state capitol Thursday at a rally victims of crime, emphasizing the need for more state funding for trauma resource centers.