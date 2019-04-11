× Lunchbreak: Crème Brulee French Toast

Chef Victor Martinez from Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort

https://www.oakbrookhillsresortchicago.com

Event:

Easter from the Chef’s Table:

A reimagined Eater Brunch featuring live, Ballroom-side preparations made-to-order for guests. Victor and his team of skilled cooks will lead an interactive brunch featuring artistic chef’s action tables. There will also be a petting zoo, kid’s crafts and photo booths for family fun!

Sunday, April 21

Two Seatings: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The Grand Ballroom at Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort

Address: 3500 Midwest Road, Oak Brook, IL 60523

Website: www.oakbrookhillsresort.com

Phone: 630.850.5555

**Tickets on Eventbrite

Recipe:

Crème Brulee French Toast – Serves 4

1 pint heavy whipping cream

1 tsp vanilla bean pulp

2 large egg yolks

6 tablespoons granulated sugar

6 pieces brioche bread slice in 1/2″ segments

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 cup berries (favorite berries and or pick assorted)

1 sprig fresh mint

1 can aerosol whipped cream

Vermont maple syrup (optional for topping)

Powdered sugar (optional for topping)

Batter Prep:

1) Bring the heavy cream, sugar, and vanilla to a boil in a sauce pot. Be careful in boiling over.

2) Cover and let stand for about twenty minutes before adding the eggs. Don’t add the eggs when the cream mixture is hot or else you cook scramble eggs.

3) Stir the cream mixture into the eggs.

Cooking:

4) Melt the butter in the pan on the stove top at medium heat.

5) Dip each bread slice in the batter for 3 seconds. Set in the pan.

6) Cook each side for about 4 minutes bread is not spongy and golden brown.

Assemble:

1) Cut the bread in half with a serrated knife. Set on the plate or platter vessel.

2) Set berries on the side edges of the rim.

3) Garnish with mint.

4) Serve with whipped cream on side and Vermont maple syrup topped with powdered sugar.