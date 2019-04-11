Introducing the ‘Coastin’ the Country’ podcast with Marcus Leshock

As many of you know, Marcus Leshock is a big fan of roller coasters and theme parks, and now he has his very own podcast to talk all about them!

Every week Marcus will rundown the latest news in the theme park world, and do plenty of traveling along the way. There will be trip reports from the biggest roller coaster openings, and expert tips for traveling with your family to amusement parks across the country.

In the first episode, Marcus welcomes special guest Caitlin Kipple, the new Communications Manager at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee. They talked about her backstory, the park’s new launch coaster Maxx Force and how construction was going, the new WiFi and mobile food ordering system they’ll be implementing this year, and changes planned for Magic Waters in Rockford.

They also spend some time talking about the latest news in the theme park world, including the new Monster Jam Thunder Alley experience coming to Cedar Fair parks, Epcot’s final performance date for its IllumiNations show, and Universal Studios Hollywoodride based on the “Secret Life of Pets” movies.

So keep your arms and legs inside at all times, and check it out wherever you listen to podcasts!