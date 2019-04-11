Cubs move up today’s game start time due to weather

Posted 3:04 PM, April 11, 2019, by

Baseball: World Series: Aerial view of Chicago Cubs players victorious on field after winning game vs Cleveland Indians Roberto Perez (55) at Wrigley Field. Game 5. Chicago, IL 10/30/2016 CREDIT: Al Tielemans (Photo by Al Tielemans /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images) (Set Number: SI597 TK5 )

CHICAGO — Due to the forecast of inclement weather later Thursday evening, the Cubs have shifted the start of tonight’s series finale against the Pirates to 6:35 p.m. CT (30 minutes earlier than originally scheduled).

Gates will open at their originally scheduled time of 5:05 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.