Baseball: World Series: Aerial view of Chicago Cubs players victorious on field after winning game vs Cleveland Indians Roberto Perez (55) at Wrigley Field. Game 5.
Chicago, IL 10/30/2016
CREDIT: Al Tielemans (Photo by Al Tielemans /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images)
(Set Number: SI597 TK5 )
Cubs move up today’s game start time due to weather
CHICAGO — Due to the forecast of inclement weather later Thursday evening, the Cubs have shifted the start of tonight’s series finale against the Pirates to 6:35 p.m. CT (30 minutes earlier than originally scheduled).
Gates will open at their originally scheduled time of 5:05 p.m.