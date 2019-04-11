City of Chicago sues Jussie Smollett

The City of Chicago has filed a lawsuit against actor Jussie Smollett after he refused to reimburse the city for investigative costs into what authorities said was a staged racist, anti-gay attack.

A statement released Thursday from the city said:

The Law Department has filed a civil complaint against Mr. Smollett in the Circuit Court of Cook County that pursues the full measure of damages allowed under the false statements ordinance. This follows his refusal to reimburse the City of Chicago for the cost of police overtime spent investigating his false police report on January 29, 2019.

The legal action comes just days after Smollett refused a city demand that he pay more than $130,000 to reimburse Chicago.

Smollett denies orchestrating the Jan. 29 incident as a publicity stunt.

Read the full complaint:

