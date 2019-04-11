Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Chilly, windy weekend ahead
-
Temps to rebound after chilly, wet weekend
-
Chilly temps, rain possible over the weekend
-
Chilly with rain Thursday, warmup this weekend
-
Snowy weekend ahead for Chicagoland, starting Friday evening
-
Windy Tuesday brings in chilly January days
-
-
Chilly through the weekend, some snow possible
-
Chilly Friday followed by modest warmup, but chill returns Monday
-
Windy and mild midweek
-
Light rain expected Sunday, chilly temps Monday
-
Cool and rainy Sunday, sunny but chilly start to the week
-
-
Rain, sleet and gusty winds to persist into Thursday
-
Warmest weekend in months
-
Cold snap this weekend, temperatures warm through the week