Chicago Scene: Details on the upcoming Ovarian Cancer Cycle events

Ovarian Cancer Survivors and Ovarian Cycle Chicago committee members Susan Eisenberg of Buffalo Grove and Donna Rosin of Riverwoods

Events:

OCRA’s spin to end ovarian cancer returns on Sunday, April 28, 2019, and this year you can join us at one of two locations in the Chicago area!  Spin for a cure for ovarian cancer at Midtown Athletic Club in Bannockburn (6th Annual) or at Midtown Athletic Club Chicago (1st time in city). Ride solo or with a team, or go virtual to show your support! Survivors ride for free.

50% of funds raised by The Amy Krouse Rosenthal Foundation (AKR) at Ovarian Cycle Downtown Chicago will benefit AKR– a local community partner of OCRA. If you would like to raise funds for AKR, be sure to join TEAM AKR FOUNDATION when registering.

www.ocrahope.org/event/ovarian-cycle-chicago/

Location 1: Midtown Athletic Club Bannockburn 2:00-4:00
2211 Waukegan Rd. A, Bannockburn, IL 60015

Location 2: Midtown Athletic Club Chicago 1:30-3:30
2444 N. Elston Ave., Chicago, IL 60647

http://www.ocrahope.org/chicago

http://www.ocrahope.org

 

