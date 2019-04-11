Bulls locker room intrigued by possible Derrick Rose reunion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - A 1.7 percent chance is all the Bulls needed to land Derrick Rose in the 2008 NBA Draft. The odds more than a decade later may be small but his agent isn't ruling out a D-Rose reunion.

"Never say never," noted BJ Armstrong on NBC Sports Chicago's Bulls Talk Podcast. "That would be an incredible ending."

The former Bull turned agent took it a step further on 670 The Score saying, "There's no secret - there's no doubt in his heart Chicago will always be there.

"Certainly, we'd be open to that conversation."

So would the Bulls locker room.

"I think Derrick Rose could fit anywhere on any team, laughed Bulls star Zach LaVine. "I think the Bulls would love to have Derrick Rose back in this locker room.

"He's such a well-respected guy. He's still at an elite level basketball wise. He just proved that this year. I don't think he ever doubted himself. I think he just needed to wake some people back up and show them who he was again."

"Even just based on the one game he played against us in Chicago this year, I definitely think so," explained Bulls center Robin Lopez.

"That's exciting as a friend of Derrick, as a fan of Derrick, as a basketball fan. That's an exciting prospect. Whatever happens that's an exciting prospect."

Rose averaged 18 points and 4 assists in just 27 minutes per game this season with the Timberwolves. The soon to be 31-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent in July and the Bulls could use another point guard.

Even though it could mean less minutes, Kris Dunn would welcome him back home.

"I mean this is his city. Who wouldn't want him back here?"

Otto Porter just got here but he's excited about a potential Rose return.

"Woooo, Derrick Rose to the Bulls? I mean that's what you think of when you think of the Bulls the last couple years. Who wouldn't want to play with Derrick Rose?"