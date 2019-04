× Body of man found in Waukegan Harbor

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Police in Waukegan have found a body near a pier in the Waukegan Harbor.

The male body was discovered around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators are working to identify the man.

His remains were transported to the Lake County coroner’s office for an autopsy.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.