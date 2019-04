Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — It’s tax filing season and Monday’s deadline is looming.

The Trump Tax Plan has brought changes and taxpayers in every category are going to feel it.

Tony the Taxman said the changes this year are affecting everyone, big families, small ones, high and low tax brackets and everyone in between.

WGN’s Julie Unruh spoke to Tony the Taxman as well as residents who are navigating through the changes to exemptions, deductions, job expenses, withholdings and more.