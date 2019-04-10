× Wind Advisory for the western section of the Chicago area until midday Thursday – severe storms here/winter storm conditions to our north and far west next 24-36 hours

From this Wednesday evening until midday Thursday, the area west of Chicago, including Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, and LaSalle Counties will be under a Wind Advisory. That area will experience easterly winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph making for difficult driving conditions, especially on north-south roads. The Wind Advisory may be extended and expanded to include much of the Chicago area before the major storm moving out of Kansas and tracking northeast through Minnesota and Wisconsin departs into Canada later Friday.

Thursday in addition to the winds, we may experience severe thunderstorms and possible Tornadoes across Illinois and Indiana into southern Wisconsin and eastern Iowa (severe weather outlook map below).

Travel out of Chicago to the north and far west will be very hazardous during the next 24 to 36-hours. Winter Storm Warnings/Advisories are calling for a wintry mix and heavy 6 to 10-inch snow in central and north Wisconsin…and Blizzard Conditions with up to 20-inches of blowing and drifting snow in Minnesota/South Dakota and Nebraska (see map below).

Severe weather outlook for Thursday…

Winter Storm Warnings/Advisories – Blizzard Warnings/Wind Advisories/warnings next 24-36 hours…