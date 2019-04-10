US Rep. Adam Kinzinger on Trump’s wall, immigration reform

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who recently got back from a Air National Guard deployment to the southern border, said the situation at the U.S.-Mexico dividing line is overwhelming.

The Channahon Republican said not only is a wall necessary, but fixing asylum laws and bettering immigration reform is also important.

"When you have people overwhelming the system — somebody declares asylum — they have to go in front of a judge and we don't have enough judges," Kinzinger said in an interview with WGN Wednesday. "So the question is: do you release that person in to the United States on their own recognizance to show up in a year and a half, when they usually don't?"

Before representing Illinois' 16th Congressional District, Kinzinger served in the Air Force as a second lieutenant in November 2003. He also served in Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Kinzinger noted that the disagreement between the Democrats and Republicans could be resolved if each side would be willing to give.

"I think 80% of the American public would agree with what our solution is, but neither side wants to give the other side a win and it's frustrating," Kinzinger said.