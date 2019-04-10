Time runs out for Lakeview vintage staple Hollywood Mirror

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — In a world dotted with Starbucks and Targets, one shop's windows full of vintage mannequins and kitschy flavor stood for something along Belmont Avenue.

"Everything that's unique is disappearing around here which is real sad," Hollywood Mirror employee Gabi Cracraft said.

For 26 years, Hollywood Mirror has been the place to find anything that's not new. Every rack takes you a step back in time. But owner Mickey Akada says what's old is no longer new; at least not enough to pay the bills. His collection of unique items draw crowds, but few sales.

Unique neighborhood staples, like the Alley, Belmont Army and Uncle Fun put up their own clearance signs years ago. Hollywood Mirror has one of the biggest footprints along Belmont and Halsted, and after an influx of more commercialized storefronts, it has one of the highest rents as well.

"The rent and really, everything is so high, it's just not the time for us anymore," Cracraft said.

By month's end, every X-mas suit, flapper dress and Hawaiian shirt has to go, proving the clock can run out on even the best of time machines.