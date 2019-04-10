Rain, sleet and gusty winds to persist into Thursday

The Chicago area has already seen rain, sleet and even snow in parts today – and the weather isn’t over yet.

Winds will pick up and bring another round of rain, possibly mixed with snow. This wet system is expected to move across the region late this afternoon and early this evening. The evening commute could be impacted by the precipitation and wet roads.

From this evening until midday Thursday, the area west of Chicago, including Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, and LaSalle Counties will be under a Wind Advisory. Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph and 45 mph are possible. The Wind Advisory may be extended and expanded to include much of the Chicago area later.

A Wind Advisory is in effect Wed 9PM-Thu 12PM for the brown highlighted IL counties. East winds 25-35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph will make driving difficult, especially high profile vehicles & especially on north/south roads. Unsecured outdoor objects may be blown around. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/DwA0hdRk1p — Mike Janssen (@MikeJanssenWX) April 10, 2019

Spotty showers and scattered thunderstorms will remain possible tonight and into Thursday morning.

Interactive Radar: Track showers and storms here.

Thursday afternoon the chance for showers and thunderstorms becomes more likely. There is the potential for some strong to severe storms, mainly south and southeast of Chicago.

Strong winds will persist through the weekend and temperatures will drop again on Sunday bringing a chance again for snow.

Updates at wgntv.com/weather