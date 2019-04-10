Powerhouse storm’s “warm sector” reaches Chicago with 60s tonight; t-storms a threat in the milder air and may “mix” overhead jet stream energy down to the surface in strong gusts; classic non-t-storm high wind set-up Friday—50 mph gusts a risk

Posted 11:51 PM, April 10, 2019, by
