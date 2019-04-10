Powerhouse storm’s “warm sector” reaches Chicago with 60s tonight; t-storms a threat in the milder air and may “mix” overhead jet stream energy down to the surface in strong gusts; classic non-t-storm high wind set-up Friday—50 mph gusts a risk
Tornado Watch no longer in effect – showers/t-storms move off to the east
Rain, sleet and gusty winds to persist into Thursday
Wind Advisory for the western section of the Chicago area until midday Thursday – severe storms here/winter storm conditions to our north and far west next 24-36 hours
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Kendall and Will Counties has expired
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Grundy County has expired
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for eastern Kankakee County remains in effect until 1:45PM CDT
Bomb cyclone’s expansive circulation draws blustery chill into Chicago-but its warm sector to return 60s late Thursday with severe weather threat; non-t-storm high winds a threat here Friday; Storm to set record low pressures in Plains-a crippling blizzard too
Storm behind snow records in the Southwest heads this way; NO big snows here—but rains due Saturday & high winds (50+mph gusts) hit Sunday; snowstorm targeting Upper Midwest & 2019’s biggest severe weather outbreak possible downstate
Sections of Iowa, Minnesota & upstate Wisconsin—hit with up to 11” of snow Wednesday in storm which swiped Chicago—in for more weekend snow; same windy storm to bring rain here Saturday and powerhouse 50+ mph gusts & snow showers Sat. night/Sunday
Hurricane-intensity spring storm smashes 100+ year pressure records; its gusts top 90 mph and snow tallies reach 20” up against Colorado’s mountains; wind advisory and 60s in Chicago Thursday
Thousands lose power after storms, high winds rake Indiana
Tornado Watch in Effect for most of the Chicago area until 5PM CDT
Rain, warm, wind, snow? Chicago set for a wild weather ride