Najah Ferrell case still considered ‘death investigation’ after discovery of foot in Crown Point pond

CROWN POINT, Ind. — Police in Avon, Ind., have characterized the case of Najah Ferrell as a "death investigation" after the discovery of a human foot, believed to be hers, in a Northwest Indiana pond.

Deputy Chief of Investigations Brian Nugent said Wednesday that foul play was suspected in the case, but more information is needed before classifying it as a homicide.

A fisherman discovered the foot in a pond off Interstate 65 in Crown Point, Ind. Police said a tattoo on the foot had Ferrell's name on it. Ferrell, a 30-year-old mother from Avon, was reported missing March 15.

Police said they spoke with her family to confirm the tattoo, but Nugent stressed they won't consider her identity confirmed until they receive DNA test results, which could take weeks.

Still, he said investigators believe they’ve found Ferrell.

Bethel Worship Family Center released a statement about Ferrell:

"Bethel Family Worship Center is extending our prayers & support for the family of our beloved Najah Ferrell, during this difficult time. We are praying for the family's strength & comfort, as we respectfully allow them to process the information privately. Please join us in praying for the family & supporting where you can."

The church has set up the "Najah Ferrell Benevolence Fund" for donations.

Anyone with information about Ferrell's disappearance is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.