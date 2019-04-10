Midday Fix: The Story of Wax Trax Records

Posted 12:15 PM, April 10, 2019, by , Updated at 12:53PM, April 10, 2019

Julia Nash owner of Wax Trax! Records

http://waxtraxchicago.bigcartel.com/

http://www.waxtraxfilms.com/

Event:

To launch the release of the DVD/Blu-Ray and soundtrack. Wax Trax! has partnered with VANS and Record Store Day for a 6 city screening tour starting in Chicago Saturday 4/13.

VANS presents: Industrial Accident: The Story of Wax Trax Records Documentary film screening, artist panel discussion, Q&A and archive exhibit Performance by Ministry (Wax Trax! Era Set)+ Cold Cave House of Vans on  Saturday April 13. (On record store day)

5:30 p.m.
113 N. Elizabeth St., Chicago, IL 60607
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/industrial-accident-the-story-of-wax-trax-records-wministry-cold-cave-tickets-56689291196

https://www.vans.com/recordstoreday

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.