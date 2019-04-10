Midday Fix: The Story of Wax Trax Records

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Julia Nash owner of Wax Trax! Records

http://waxtraxchicago.bigcartel.com/

http://www.waxtraxfilms.com/

Event:

To launch the release of the DVD/Blu-Ray and soundtrack. Wax Trax! has partnered with VANS and Record Store Day for a 6 city screening tour starting in Chicago Saturday 4/13.

VANS presents: Industrial Accident: The Story of Wax Trax Records Documentary film screening, artist panel discussion, Q&A and archive exhibit Performance by Ministry (Wax Trax! Era Set)+ Cold Cave House of Vans on Saturday April 13. (On record store day)

5:30 p.m.

113 N. Elizabeth St., Chicago, IL 60607

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/industrial-accident-the-story-of-wax-trax-records-wministry-cold-cave-tickets-56689291196

https://www.vans.com/recordstoreday