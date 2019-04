× Man found on fire, dead next to burning car on West Side

CHICAGO — The body of a man was found on fire next to a burning car on Chicago’s West Side.

The man was found lying on the sidewalk in the 2700 block of West Jackson Boulevard around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say he appears to be 30 to 40 years old.

The car looked like it had been parked, but it’s still unclear what happened.

Area North detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.