Korean War veteran takes Honor Flight Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Friends and family of WWII and Korean War veterans greeted their loved ones, after they returned from an Honor Flight Wednesday evening at Chicago Midway International Airport.

Amelia Cunningham, 85, was one of nearly 100 veterans who flew from Midway to Washington D.C. Wednesday morning.

Cunningham served in the Korean War and on Wednesday got to visit the Korean War Memorial in the nation’s capital for the first time.

During the Korean War, African Americans made up only a little more than 4% of active duty Air Force personnel, and Cunningham was one of the few females to enlist.

She was a morning report clerk at Manhattan Beach Air Force Base in New York.

After her service, she went to college on the G.I. bill and became a teacher in Chicago Public Schools for nearly 45 years.

Her family said she's been wanting to take the Honor Flight for the last year — and was so excited for the big day.

Also on the flight was a 102-year-old woman who was the oldest to ever take the Honor Flight.

Veterans can apply for an honor through the organization Honor Flight Chicago. The non-profit has organized nearly 90 Honor Flights over the last decade.