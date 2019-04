Disney has released its first full-length trailer for “The Lion King.”

It’s a live-action remake of the beloved 1994 animated film of the same name.

In the trailer, you may recognize the voice of Jeremy Irons, who plays Scar, and James Earl Jones, who reprises his role as Mufasa from the original movie.

Watch the trailer until the very end for a snippet of singing from Timon and Pumbaa, voiced by Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen, respectively.

The film’s release date is set for July 19.