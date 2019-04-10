FeedonThis: What should the Blackhawks do with the No. 3 pick?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - All everyone has talked about the last few months is the hope that the Bulls will have some luck in the NBA Draft Lottery.

But everyone forgot about the Blackhawks, who finished 12th in the NHL Lottery order heading into Tuesday night. Stan Bowman didn't, and he got some great luck thanks to a few ping pong balls.

The Blackhawks jumped to the No. 3 selection for the entry draft this June, which gives Bowman a major boost to start the offseason.

So should Bowman keep the pick or trade it? Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman discussed that on Wednesday's Sports Feed, and you can see that in the best of the show in #FeedonThis in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Can Yu Darvish be effective in chilly weather after struggles in the past?

Josh and Jarrett discuss that before the Cubs' game against the Pirates on a cold night at Wrigley Field in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Josh also featured Chicago Gold Glove boxer Kyron Brown and the obstacles he's overcome in his career.

See that story and his comments about the fighter after getting to meet him in the video above.