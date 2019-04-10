Feds charge 24 in $1.2 billion Medicare scam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Federal officials have busted a $1.2 billion dollar medicare scheme.

Prosecutors say two dozen people, including doctors prescribed unnecessary back, shoulder, wrist and knee braces.

In the scheme, "telemarketers" called seniors offering orthopedic braces that had been advertised on television and radio.

The defendants then laundered the proceeds through international shell companies and used the money to buy cars, yachts and luxury items.

Officials say the government can recover some of the lost money by taking some of the fraudsters’ assets, accounts and property.

charges include, bribery, illegal kickbacks, money laundering and conspiracy to commit health care fraud.