CHICAGO — CTA Blue Line trains between the O’Hare and Rosemont stations have been suspended due to a derailment, the CTA said in an alert.

The alert was issued around 7 p.m. Wednesday. According to CTA officials, an O’Hare-bound train derailed as it was approaching the station.

The CTA said passengers should consider using nearby bus routes or other rail lines at this time.

No one was injured.

No further information was provided.

