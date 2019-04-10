City council expected to vote on Lincoln Yards project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- In one his final acts as mayor, Rahm Emanuel is expected to push through the controversial Lincoln Yards project.

The council's finance committee is expected to vote Wednesday morning on whether to give the Lincoln Yards project $1.3 billion in property tax funds. The measure will then go to the full council.

The project is expected to pass after Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot announced her support.

Lightfoot said the developer has agreed to increase the amount of construction work for minority and women-owned firms.