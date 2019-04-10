Charges expected Thursday in Sleepy Hollow violent crime spree

SLEEPY HOLLOW, Ill. — A northwest suburban man is expected to be charged Thursday in a violent home invasion that left two teens with serious stab wounds.

Prosecutors in Kane County have not released the man’s name because he has not been charged.

The suspect, who has a criminal record and a history of mental illness, is expected to face an array of charges, including attempted murder and sexual assault, after Monday’s home invasion in northwest suburban Sleepy Hollow.

According to police, the man is in his early 30s and a resident of the area who entered a neighboring home through an unlocked front door and sexually assaulted a 19-year-old woman before stabbing her and her 17-year-old brother.

Both managed to escape.

Police said the man then fled to a neighboring home, covered in blood and carrying two butcher knives, where he terrorized two other people.

But police say he did not know the victims.

In all, there were six separate crime scenes, including the one where police tazed and arrested the man.

WGN News has learned he is the same man who threw a Molotov cocktail into a packed grocery store in Algonquin in 2011.

He pleaded guilty but mentally ill and was sentenced to 15 years with an early release.

The Department of Corrections website shows he was paroled last October.