× Brief warming/Storms possible Thursday – workweek ends on windy note

With deep low pressure passing to our west and north Thursday, first the associated warm front will move through the Chicago area from the south late in the day, followed soon aft er by the storm’s cold front. This puts a least a portion of our area in the position of briefly experiencing the “warm sector” of this storm system- strong late afternoon-early evening warming well into the 60s and t-storms (a few severe storms possible).

Strong westerly winds gusting over 40 mph will prevail Friday, as the storm system pulls away to the north. With the upper-air wind pattern favoring quick changes at the surface, a sunny day Saturday will be followed by a cold damp Sunday that could feature a mix of rain and snow along with temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s.

Sun returns Monday with warming on Tuesday before the next round of showers/t-storms Wednesday.